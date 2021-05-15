The Spun

Ravens Rookie Reportedly Missing Practice For Painful Reason

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping they found a diamond in the rough in former Michigan fullback Ben Mason. One thing’s for sure: he’s already earning a reputation as one of the toughest rookies in the NFL.

The Ravens selected Mason in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore believes he can turn into a valuable weapon in the offense, similar to the role fullback Kyle Juszczyk plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

We have yet to see whether or not Mason can live up to such lofty expectations. If anything, the Ravens are well-aware the former Michigan Wolverine is tougher than your average NFL player.

Mason participated in Baltimore’s rookie minicamp on Friday. He played so hard he “tore the skin off the bottom of his feet.” No, we’re not kidding.

Luckily, we don’t have any pictures to share. But it’s safe to assume Ben Mason’s in some serious pain.

The Ravens, meanwhile, had a strong showing in the 2021 NFL Draft. They did plenty to assist dual-threat star Lamar Jackson in the passing game, a weakness which had to be addressed this off-season.

Baltimore spent its first-round pick in last month’s draft on former Minnesota star receiver Rashod Bateman. The Ravens then took former Oklahoma State wideout Tylan Wallace in the fourth and Mason in the fifth. All three could end up playing a role this upcoming season.


