NFL Contender Hasn’t ‘Ruled Out’ Signing WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since getting released by the New England Patriots in September 2019. The former All-Pro wide receiver has been linked to a couple of different franchises, though.

The Baltimore Ravens are among those franchises. A couple of players on the AFC contenders have been spotted working out with Brown. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson even tweeted about it.

“I’d be happy if we signed him,” Jackson said. “But, that’s not my decision.”

The man who would make that decision, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, does not appear to have ruled it out. He was recently asked about Brown during an interview on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta said. “We’re looking at guys, we’re making decisions that we think are best for the club, and if we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that type of guy.”

Brown was released by the Patriots following sexual assault allegations last September. He’s had run-ins with the law since, as well.

The 31-year-old wide receiver could be a big help to the Ravens’ offense, though. Perhaps he could be a fit in Baltimore.

“As Ozzie [Newsome] always used to tell me, we don’t play games until September, so we’ve got a lot of time to build the best team we can build, and we’ll continue to do that,” DeCosta said. “I look at this time period right here after the draft as a great opportunity to get better as a football team, and we will look to do that.”

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler with 841 career catches for 11,263 yards. He’s one of the most-accomplished wide receivers of his era.

Is signing him worth the gamble for Baltimore?