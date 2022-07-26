Ravens Running Back Is Already Questionable For Week 1

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

There's a Baltimore Ravens running back who is already considered questionable for Week 1, and it's not J.K. Dobbins.

Gus Edwards, who tore his ACL in practice last September, is questionable for the season opener at the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

When Edwards last played in 2020, he carried 144 times for 723 yards and a career-high six touchdowns and has rushed for 2,152 yards in 43 games with the Ravens.

As for Dobbins, who tore his ACL in the Ravens' final preseason game on August 28 of last year, he began this summer on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

However, there is hope that the 2020 second-round pick will be available to start the season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that Dobbins was "no sure thing" to play in Week 1, but the former Ohio State star fired back on Twitter.

“Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready Week 1,” Dobbins said.

The Ravens will take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on September 11.