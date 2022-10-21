Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Reportedly Needs Another Knee Surgery

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, they'll be without running back J.K. Dobbins for the foreseeable future.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week. That procedure will sideline him four to six weeks.

Dobbins was already ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury.

The Ravens will need to rely on Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake during Dobbins' absence. Gus Edwards is expected to return to action fairly soon, so it's possible he plays a role in ground game in the coming weeks as well.

As a rookie, Dobbins had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. He also had 18 receptions for 120 yards.

Dobbins had his second season cut short due to a torn ACL in the preseason.

As for Dobbins' third year in the NFL, he currently has 123 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

The Ravens are hopeful Dobbins can return to full strength for the back half of the 2022 schedule.