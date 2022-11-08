Ravens Running Back Reveals He Was Given "Random" Drug Test After Huge Performance

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kenyan Drake had such a great Week 9 performance for the Baltimore Ravens that he was selected by the league for a random drug test this Tuesday.

Drake gashed the New Orleans Saints' run defense on Monday night, rushing for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 93 carries. He also had two receptions for 16 yards.

Even though random drug tests could be seen as a waste of time for some players, Drake decided to have fun with this entire situation.

He tweeted, "got a *random* drug test." His post included the laughing face emoji.

In seven games this season, Drake has 344 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Drake has done an admirable job of filling in at running back while J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are sidelined with injuries.

Once the Ravens get healthier at the position, they should have one of the most dynamic backfields in the league.