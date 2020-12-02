Ravens Make Decision On RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins For Today

It turns out the Baltimore Ravens will not have a fully-stocked running back corps for this afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finally, the Ravens and Steelers will kick off at 3:40 p.m. ET today after multiple postponements of their Week 12 matchup due to COVID-19. Originally, there were reports that the extra time would enable Baltimore running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram to play.

Dobbins and Ingram have been on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the virus following the team’s Week 11 game. They are now eligible to return to action, but won’t be taking the field in Pittsburgh.

Both NBC’s Michele Tafoya and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport have reported this morning that Dobbins and Ingram will not suit up for the Ravens today. It actually does not appear that either player even made the trip to the Steel City.

Gus Edwards will start and receive the bulk of the workload for Baltimore. Expect some reps for second-year backup Justice Hill as well.

Baltimore is playing today against the undefeated Steelers at a distinct competitive disadvantage. More than a dozen Ravens are not playing due to COVID-19, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews.

Robert Griffin III will be replacing Jackson as the 6-4 Ravens try to steal an important game from their divisional rivals.