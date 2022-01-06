Ravens Share Latest On Lamar Jackson’s Status

Lamar Jackson has been doing his best to get back for the Baltimore Ravens pivotal Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

But for the second day in a row, the team had unfortunate news to share about its starting quarterback.

According to the Ravens injury report, Jackson did not practice on Thursday afternoon as a result of his ankle injury. The franchise quarterback was already a non-participant at Wednesday’s practice.

With kick off now less than 72 hours away, Jackson’s status for the Ravens regular season finale looks to be more and more in doubt.

Jackson has struggled to come back from a nagging ankle sprain that he suffered back in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. He’s missed the Ravens last three games, all of which Baltimore has lost.

During the span that he’s been out, Jackson has been seen at practice just one time. A video that emerged during that workout showed the former MVP jogging gingerly down the field.

Prior to sustaining his ankle injury, Jackson was in the middle of another fairly strong campaign. In 12 games this season, he’s completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while rushing for 767 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

When Jackson has been off the field, it’s been a different story for the Ravens. Baltimore (8-8) has lost its last four games and has stumbled out of the playoff picture.

Now, the Ravens need a win over the Steelers and a lot of help to get into the postseason.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh implied earlier in the week that Jackson was doing everything he could to play in Week 18. That may be true, but with each passing hour it seems less likely that he’ll be on the field this weekend.

Whatever type of update the Ravens provide on Jackson on Friday should give a much clearer picture about his chances to play on Sunday.