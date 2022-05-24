Ravens Announce They've Signed A Former All-Pro Cornerback

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

One of the main reasons the Baltimore Ravens were unable to make the playoffs last season was because their secondary was decimated by injuries. On Tuesday, the front office bolstered that unit by signing a former All-Pro cornerback.

The Ravens announced that they've agreed to terms with Kyle Fuller on a one-year deal.

Fuller, 30, spent the 2021 season with the Denver Broncos. He finished the year with 51 total tackles and four passes defended.

Although his Pro Bowl days might be over, Fuller should provide depth to a cornerback unit that lost Anthony Averett and Tavon Young in free agency.

When healthy, Fuller is a capable playmaker in the secondary. Back in 2019, he had 82 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions for the Chicago Bears.

Fuller will join a secondary in Baltimore that currently features Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Marcus Williams.

The Ravens' secondary should be able to make some noise this fall.