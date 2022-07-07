Ravens Sign Former Star Pass Rusher: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they've re-signed outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year contract.

During the 2021 season, Houston had 34 combined tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Baltimore used the unrestricted free agent tender on Houston in June. Although he was free to sign with another team, it would've factored in the compensatory pick formula.

So far, the responses to this signing have been very positive.

"Key move to solidify the Ravens’ outside linebacker group as Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo come back from their Achilles injuries," Ryan Mink said. "Justin was a well-liked and productive player for the Ravens last season and I expect more of the same this year."

Of course, Ravens fans are on board with Houston coming back for the 2022 season.

"Good signing," one fan tweeted. "Welcome back!"

"Expected but still extremely happy," a second fan said.

Houston is no longer playing at an All-Pro level, but he's still capable of making an impact for a contender like Baltimore.

The Ravens will start the season on the road against the New York Jets.