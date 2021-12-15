The Ravens Have Reportedly Signed A Veteran QB

With uncertainty surrounding the status of Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly adding a veteran quarterback to their roster.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced to reporters moments ago that the Ravens had signed Josh Johnson off New York’s practice squad. Johnson appeared in three games with the Jets this season.

Against the Indianapolis Colts on November 4, Johnson came on in relief of an injured Mike White and threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-30 loss. He also ran for a two-point conversion in a win over Houston in Week 12.

If Jackson, who injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, can’t play this Sunday, Tyler Huntley will start against the Green Bay Packers. Johnson would then become Baltimore’s No. 2 signal caller.

This is the second time Johnson has been with the Ravens in his long, peripatetic career.

Josh Johnson's career: Bucs(2008-11)

49ers(12)

Sacramento Mountain Lions(12)

Browns(12)

Bengals(13)

49ers(14)

Bengals(15)

Jets(15)

Colts(15)

Bills(15)

Ravens(16)

Giants(16)

Texans(17)

Raiders(18)

WFT(18)

SD Fleet(19)

Lions(19)

LA Wildcats(20)

49ers(20-21)

Jets(21)

Ravens(21) pic.twitter.com/MCc8GDVhpR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2021

The Ravens and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.