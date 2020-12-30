Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Safety

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly adding some major depth to their secondary.

According to a report by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the AFC North franchise is expected to sign veteran defensive back Jayron Kearse.

Kearse, 26, started at defensive back in Detroit this season, but was released in a surprising move earlier this month. According to reports, Kearse’s release came following a violation of team rules.

The former Lions starter is now expected to join a playoff contender heading into Week 16. Fowler reports that the Ravens are expected to sign Kearse to their practice squad.

“Ravens are expected to sign safety Jayron Kearse to the practice squad, per source. He’s visiting the team this week after Lions released him Monday. Kearse had 59 tackles in 11 games with Detroit,” he reported on Wednesday night.

Baltimore is 10-5 on the season heading into a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC and can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Baltimore and Cincinnati are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS.