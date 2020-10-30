Ravens Star Had Great Excuse For Being Late To Team Meeting Today

Usually when a player shows up late to a team meeting they can expect a letter of a fine the next day. But one player for the Baltimore Ravens had a pretty good excuse for being late to a meeting today.

On Friday, Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura revealed that All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley was late to a meeting. What he didn’t realize at the time was that Stanley was in another part of the building, signing a massive five-year, $98.75 million contract extension.

“He was late for meetings this morning,” Skura said with a laugh. “He texted me and was like ‘I have something to do.’ And I was like, this is kind of weird.”

That’s definitely one way to keep your big contract signing low-key and under wraps. Stanley’s teammates found out themselves an hour later what had transpired while he was gone.

"He was late for meetings this morning, he texted me and was like, 'I have something to do.'"@Matt_Skura62 on @megatronnie being lowkey about his extension 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XJjCNpx5I3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2020

Ronnie Stanley has deserved every dollar on that contract, of course. The former No. 6 overall pick out of Notre Dame is coming off Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors.

He was the blindside blocker for Lamar Jackson during his historic MVP campaign, and has been a rock for the Ravens since he was a rookie. Through 4.5 seasons he’s started 61 games and committed 26 penalties.

And now he’s the top offensive lineman on one of the NFL’s top teams. Not a bad deal.

Up next on the Ravens’ contract extension list: Lamar Jackson himself.