Ravens Star Has Blunt Comment About Team’s Final 7 Games

The Baltimore Ravens received a fairly daunting 2021 schedule this past week, back-loaded with five divisional games in the final seven. The nature of the schedule has led to a pretty blunt comment from one of Baltimore’s star players.

Speaking to the Baltimore Ravens official website, Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell referred to those final seven games as “heavyweight battle time”. He said the team is going to learn if they really are championship material based on how they do in those games.

“That’s heavyweight battle time. That’s the championship round right there,” Campbell said. “We’re going to find out what we’re made of real quick.” Arguably their most daunting task is a four-game stretch that includes the Cleveland Browns twice, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers. Breaking down the 2021 schedule and the biggest takeaways on this week's episode of The Lounge. 🗣: https://t.co/rcJ9lJzMVt pic.twitter.com/X1cGEb1RPU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2021 Campbell admitted that the final few games, which also includes the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Steelers again, will be “a grind”. But he expressed confidence that the Ravens will be ready. “I feel like that’s going to be a grind toward the end. But that’s what we’re built for. We have to earn the right, find a way to get to the playoffs.” The Baltimore Ravens went 11-5 in 2020, securing a playoff berth for the third year in a row. They knocked off the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans in the wildcard round before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Getting back to the playoffs may be a lot harder with this schedule. They’ll need Campbell, Lamar Jackson and everyone else to be in top form all season. What will Baltimore’s record be this year?