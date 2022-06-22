Ravens Star Reacts To Jaylon Ferguson's Tragic Death

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with the tragic loss of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who passed away at the age of 26, the team confirmed this morning.

Ferguson was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019, and his death has shocked the NFL community. Of course, it has hit his teammates' hard as well.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen shared a heartfelt message to Ferguson on Twitter moments ago.

"The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro," Queen wrote.

We expect more tributes to pour in from Ravens players throughout the day.

Ferguson played in 38 games over the last three seasons with Baltimore and had participated in all of the team's offseason activities.

He was expected to have a role on defense again in 2022, but that sadly won't get to happen.