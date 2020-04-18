Earlier Saturday afternoon, a truly odd interaction took place between President Donald Trump and an NFL star.

President Trump took to Twitter – as he often does – and tweeted about Lamar Jackson being draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Trump called it a “good pick” in a response to Jaire Alexander reacting to the news.

Not long after, Jackson responded to the president with a message that sent the Twitter world in to a frenzy. “Truzz Trump,” Jackson said on Twitter, using his custom phrase.

Thousands from around the social media app interacted with Jackson’s tweet. Even one of his teammates decided to weigh in with a uniquely appropriate response.

Here’s how star offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley reacted to the post.

Fans weren’t exactly sure how to react to the interaction. President Trump and Lamar Jackson don’t exactly have any connections to each other – at least none that we know of.

Regardless, football fans from around the country chimed in and seemed to enjoy the interesting interaction.

Stanley and Jackson are primed for a repeat of the 2019 season in which they found so much success. After a 14-2 record, the Ravens flamed out in the second round of the playoffs.

With Jackson under center in Year 3, they hope to have a little more success in the playoffs.