More Bad News Is Reportedly Coming For The Ravens

A tough week for the Baltimore Ravens is reportedly about to get tougher.

Baltimore was scheduled to play Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night. However, the Ravens have had a COVID-19 outbreak, which forced the game to be pushed back to Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, Baltimore has continued to have positive tests, forcing the game to once again be pushed back.

At the moment, the game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday night. At this point, though, it’s difficult to see that happening.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Saturday night that more bad news is coming tomorrow.

“I’m told at least two more Ravens starters will be placed on COVID list by tomorrow, at least one of which has tested positive for COVID,” he reports.

I’m told at least two more Ravens starters will be placed on COVID list by tomorrow, at least one of which has tested positive for COVID — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 29, 2020

It feels like this particular outbreak has lasted longer than any other the NFL has had this season.

John Harbaugh, meanwhile, is trying to stay positive.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Harbaugh said this week, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Stay tuned.