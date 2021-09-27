Ravens Suffered Embarrassing Injury On Justin Tucker’s Field Goal

Believe it or not, the Baltimore Ravens were dealt another injury blow during Justin Tucker’s game-winning, 66-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon.

Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins “popped” a hamstring during the Ravens-Lions game. The injury occurred when Wilkins was celebrating Tucker’s game-winning kick.

“No one is safe from Ravens’ injury bug: OLB coach Drew Wilkins popped his hamstring during the celebration of Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal,” Hensley said on Twitter.

Talk about bad luck. Baltimore has dealt with an unbelievable amount of injuries so far this year. Luckily this time it’s just a coach. Regardless, we wish Wilkins well in his recovery.

Worth it.

We still can’t believe what Justin Tucker did on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran kicker booted a 66-yard field goal just long enough as it his the crossbar and bounced over as time expired to beat the Detroit Lions. It’s probably the best kick in NFL history, and it may not be all too close.

Baltimore was very lucky to walk away with a win on Sunday. The Lions played the Ravens well and limited Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ explosive offense. It was an impressive outing from Detroit, but wasn’t enough in the end.

The Ravens will now turn their attention to the Denver Broncos, who they’ll play this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Baltimore will try and move to 3-1 on the season.