Ravens Reportedly Meeting With Veteran OL After Blockbuster Trade

The Baltimore Ravens are working quickly to fill a hole in their offensive line following Friday’s blockbuster trade.

Standout offensive tackle Orlando Brown is heading to Kansas City. The Ravens sent Brown to the Chiefs on Friday in exchange for a number of draft picks, including Kansas City’s No. 31 overall pick in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft.

With Brown now gone, the Ravens have some work to do along the offensive line this off-season. Baltimore is expected to sign veteran tackle Alejandro Villanueva, according to a report. And that may not be the only offensive line signing the Ravens make this off-season.

Free-agent tackle Dennis Kelly has a visit with Baltimore scheduled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former Titans offensive lineman started all 16 games for Tennessee last season, and would add some experienced depth for the Ravens.

After trading OT Orlando Brown, the Ravens are scheduled to visit this weekend with former Titans’ OT Dennis Kelly, per source. Baltimore also has met with Steelers’ free-agent OT Alejandro Villanueva. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

It looks like the Ravens won’t have too big an offensive drop-off after trading Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown. But it’s still a bit hard to believe they sent Brown to their biggest AFC contender in the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs had one priority this off-season: to improve their offensive line. Earlier this off-season, it appeared Kansas City would struggle to accomplish such a task. But the Ravens certainly made life easier for Patrick Mahomes by gifting him Brown in exchange for a few unproven draft picks.

The Ravens’ high-powered offense is only as good as it’s offensive line. The unit got a bit weaker this week following the Brown blockbuster trade.

