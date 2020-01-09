Ravens running back Mark Ingram has been sidelined for the past few weeks with an injury. But he finally got some practices in ahead of the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

With only a few days before Baltimore’s big home game against the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens have announced his status.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Ingram has been listed as questionable for the game. However, Schefter also noted that Ingram is expected to play in the game.

Ingram led the Ravens with 1,265 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. He and quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first players to rush for over 1,000 yards since 2009.

Listed as questionable, Ravens’ RB Mark Ingram is expected to play Saturday vs. Titans, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2020

Together with Jackson, Ingram and the Ravens shattered multiple franchise records for scoring and wins. They led the league in points score with 531 and were second in yards.

For his efforts, the former Heisman Trophy winner made his third career Pro Bowl in his first year in Baltimore.

The Ravens will host a Tennessee Titans team that has proven more than capable of scoring an upset. They just beat the New England Patriots in Foxborough, and have scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games.

What kind of impact will Mark Ingram have on Saturday?