Ravens Veteran Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles tendon today, head coach John Harbaugh just announced.

This is the second torn Achilles for Biegel in the last three seasons. His first one came with the Miami Dolphins during training camp in 2020.

As a result, he missed the entire 2020 season and appeared in only five games last year. He'll miss all of 2022 after his latest setback.

In 2019, Biegel appeared in 15 games and made 10 starts for the Dolphins. He recorded 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception and looked to be establishing himself in the NFL.

Since then, he's been plagued by injuries. It's impossible not to feel for the 29-year-old former Wisconsin star.

Hopefully, this isn't the last we've seen of Biegel at the NFL level.