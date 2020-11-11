Ravens Veteran Reacts To Facing New England Without Tom Brady

In just a few days, the New England Patriots will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of AFC foes.

New England comes into the game after winning its last against the New York Jets. Before that, though, the Patriots were in the midst of their worst season since 2000 – before Tom Brady took over.

Despite the team’s recent struggles, though, one Ravens veteran knows the Patriots are still dangerous. Without Tom Brady under center, New England still has one constant – Bill Belichick.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe knows Belichick is enough to cause any team fits. “It’s still a Bill Belichick-led team. You have to respect them and give them the respect that they deserve,” Wolfe said.

Belchick has only had one losing season in his entire career with the New England Patriots. That came in his first season before the team settled on Tom Brady as the starting quarterback.

From then on, the Patriots have won double-digit games in every season under Belichick except for one.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is in the midst of yet another solid season. The Ravens are well on their way to a playoff appearance and a win over the Patriots would only help achieve that goal.

Baltimore and New England kick off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.