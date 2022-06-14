Ravens Veteran Release With Injury Settlement: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens made a notable move this Tuesday, reaching an injury settlement with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. As a result, he's no longer with the team.

Wolfe joined the Ravens in 2020. He finished that season with 51 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack and a fumble recovery.

In 2021, Wolfe signed a three-year extension with the Ravens. However, a hip injury forced him to miss the entire season.

On Monday, Wolfe underwent a second surgery on this hip injury.

“Hey, guys, fresh out of my second hip surgery this year,” Wolfe said in a social media post. “Feeling pretty good, pretty drugged up. But, yeah, we’re going to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life.”

Once it was announced that Baltimore reached an injury settlement with Wolfe, some of the fan base went on Twitter to wish him the best.

Another part of the fan base is ready to turn the page.

Losing Wolfe shouldn't really affect the Ravens' pass rush. They already seemed prepared to compete without him.

The Ravens' defensive line currently features Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Kahlil McKenzie and Brent Urban.