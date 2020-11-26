Ravens Were Asked To Name Staff Member Who They Punished

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL postponed the Thanksgiving night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The decision came after the Ravens suffered a COVID-19 outbreak. At least seven players and four staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to multiple reports.

Late Wednesday night, the Ravens announced the team disciplined a staff member for violating the team’s COVID-19 protocols. “The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens,” the team said in a statement.

Unsurprisingly, the team doesn’t plan to release that employee’s identity. The Ravens released a short statement to Pro Football Talk when asked who sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

From Pro Football Talk:

“There will be no names released,” Ravens spokesman Chad Steele told PFT on Wednesday night.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the employee is a strength coach.

“The Ravens disciplined a strength and conditioning coach for not reporting symptoms and not consistently wearing a mask or tracking device, which may have contributed to the team’s rash of COVID-19 cases,” he reported.

Baltimore only has two strength coaches on its team website, so fans will continue to speculate on just who sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh kick off on Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.