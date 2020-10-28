Ravens Wide Receiver Sends A Message To Dez Bryant

After a long, arduous path back, Dez Bryant has returned to the NFL. The former Dallas Cowboys star signed with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad this week.

Bryant last played in the league in 2017. The Cowboys released him following the season after eight productive years with the franchise.

In 2018, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints midway through the season, but a torn Achilles suffered in practice dashed any hopes of him seeing the field in the Big Easy. The 2010 first-round pick was off the NFL radar in 2019 as he rehabbed his injury.

Bryant still has to climb one last hurdle–getting back on the Ravens’ active roster–but it is good to see him have an opportunity. Baltimore wide receiver Willie Snead welcomed Bryant to Charm City on Twitter yesterday.

Welcome to the Flock, Fam! 🙅🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/jqWPdJbavK — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) October 27, 2020

Bryant made three Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors once with Dallas. He finished his tenure with the Cowboys with 531 receptions, 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdown catches.

We’ll see if the soon-to-be 32-year-old has enough left in the tank to help the Ravens in 2020.