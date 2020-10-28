The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Sends A Message To Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on the field pregame.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

After a long, arduous path back, Dez Bryant has returned to the NFL. The former Dallas Cowboys star signed with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad this week.

Bryant last played in the league in 2017. The Cowboys released him following the season after eight productive years with the franchise.

In 2018, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints midway through the season, but a torn Achilles suffered in practice dashed any hopes of him seeing the field in the Big Easy. The 2010 first-round pick was off the NFL radar in 2019 as he rehabbed his injury.

Bryant still has to climb one last hurdle–getting back on the Ravens’ active roster–but it is good to see him have an opportunity. Baltimore wide receiver Willie Snead welcomed Bryant to Charm City on Twitter yesterday.

Bryant made three Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors once with Dallas. He finished his tenure with the Cowboys with 531 receptions, 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdown catches.

We’ll see if the soon-to-be 32-year-old has enough left in the tank to help the Ravens in 2020.


