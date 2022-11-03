Ravens Wide Receiver To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It was reported earlier this week that Rashod Bateman would miss an extended period of time due to a foot injury. Moments ago, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on the talented wideout.

Harbaugh told reporters at Thursday's news conference that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery.

Bateman is nursing a Lisfranc injury. This procedure should help him get back to 100 percent for the 2023 season.

"Rashod Bateman has decided to go ahead and get surgery for his foot," Harbaugh said. "He's going to get a Lisfranc surgery. It was one of those ones where it was up to him. He, his agent and his family talked it over and decided it was in his best interest to do that."

This is a crushing blow to Baltimore's passing attack, make no mistake about it.

Prior to getting hurt, Bateman had 15 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season.

DeSean Jackson is expected to be activated for Monday night's game against the Saints. Perhaps he can give the receiving corps in Baltimore a much-needed boost.

If not, the Ravens will lean heavily on Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson at wide receiver.