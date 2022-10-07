Ravens Will Be Without Leading Wide Receiver vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be without his top wide receiver this Sunday.

Moments ago, the Ravens announced that Rashod Bateman will not play this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bateman, 22, is nursing a foot injury. He missed every day of practice this week.

This is a tough blow to Baltimore's passing attack. Bateman has 11 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has already said that other playmakers will need to step up during Bateman's absence.

"I like what I'm seeing out at practice this week, so we just have to keep working through it," Roman said, via Ravens' official website. "We have a multitude of tight ends, our receivers are doing a great job, when you look at their production based on what we're asking of them, they're extremely productive. I feel really good about it. Some other guys will step up."

With Bateman ruled out for Week 5, the Ravens will lean on Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, Isaiah Likely and Demarcus Robinson.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Ravens game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.