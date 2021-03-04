Ravens Will Reportedly Propose ‘Revolutionary’ Overtime Concept

NFL fans have never been quite fond of the league’s overtime rules. While there’s no guarantee the rules will change this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens are hoping to revolutionize overtime with their latest proposal.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Ravens will propose a “spot and choose” concept to the rest of the league this offseason.

One team will pick the spot of the ball to start overtime, meanwhile the other team will have to choose whether it wants to start on defense or offense. Florio provided an example on how this concept would work.

“If the one team picks, for example, the offense’s own 20 yard line, the opponent would then choose whether to play offense from their own 20 or to play defense, with the other team having the ball on its own 20,” Florio wrote, via ProFootballTalk. “This would minimize greatly the impact of the coin toss; under this proposal, the coin toss would be used only to give the team that wins the toss the right to pick the spot of the ball (along with the end zone to be defended) or to choose offense or defense.”

It would definitely be interesting to see how this concept would change the way teams handle overtime. There’s way more strategy involved when it comes to this “spot and choose” concept as opposed to just flipping a coin for possession.

Baltimore will need 23 other teams to agree on this concept for a rule change to occur.

