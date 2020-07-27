Ravens WR Has Opted Out Of The 2020 NFL Season

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas has chosen to voluntarily opt out of the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

The Ravens announced the news moments ago. The team also released offensive linemen Evan Adams, Daishawn Dixon and R.J. Prince and kicker Nick Vogel while putting tight end Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury list.

Thomas spent eight games with Baltimore last fall after being released in October by the Kansas City Chiefs after five-plus seasons. The former Oregon star was primarily used as a kickoff and punt returner.

Thomas didn’t catch a pass for the Ravens and only carried one time for one yard, but did manage 13 punt returns for 93 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 166 yards.

We have waived G Evan Adams, G Daishawn Dixon, T R.J. Prince and K Nick Vogel. TE Jacob Breeland has been placed on the active non-football injury list. WR De'Anthony Thomas has been added to the reserve list (voluntary opt-out). — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 27, 2020

Without Thomas, the Ravens will need to find a new primary return man, but their receiving corps should be just fine.

Baltimore still has Hollywood Brown and Miles Boykin, both of whom played well as rookies. Veteran Willie Snead remains in the picture, with 2020 draft picks Devin Duvernay (third round) and James Proche (sixth round) also expected to compete for playing time.

We’d expect there to be a few other players around the league opting out of the upcoming season due to COVID-19. As it stands, the NFL appears to be moving forward with starting training camps this week.