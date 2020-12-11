Ravens WR Dez Bryant Says He Tested Negative Again

Dez Bryant made waves last week when he tweeted out that he tested positive for COVID-19 just 30 minutes before Baltimore’s Tuesday game against the Cowboys. The Ravens removed him from the field while he warmed up and ruled him out of the contest. He followed up the announcement with a series of wide-ranging tweets that put his emotions on display.

He then supposedly tested negative for the virus on both Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, the Baltimore wide receiver kept it short and sweet with another update about his health.

“I tested negative again,” he tweeted.

Bryant has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Thursday. As a result, he will be sidelined for 10 days and will miss the Ravens Monday game against the Browns.

It’s definitely been a strange week for Bryant. Fans desperately hoped to see him take the field against his former Dallas team, but were deprived of the encounter when the news broke last Tuesday.

Bryant was clearly distraught when he was pulled from the contest. He originally tweeted out that he would retire from football which shocked fans that just saw him come back to the Ravens this season. He later walked back the statement, saying that he would work to get back onto the field.

Overall, the situation is fairly confusing, which seems to be right in line with the rest of the 2020 NFL season.

Bryant returned to football earlier this year, signing with the Ravens practice squad. Since then, he’s been a steady part of Baltimore’s wide receiver rotation. He caught four passes for 28 yards just a few weeks ago against the Titans.

It’s unclear what will come next for Bryant. Hopefully, he can remain healthy and make his way back to the Ravens active roster as soon as possible.

For now, following his tweets are probably a good place to start for the latest news.