Ravens WR Dez Bryant Shares New Details On His Situation

Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant was forced to miss Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, due to a positive COVID-19 test. But his situation is a bit more complicated than one positive test.

On Thursday, Bryant announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 in back-to-back tests. This comes just two days after he tweeted that he might shut himself down for the rest of the season.

“I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it,” Bryant wrote. It’s hard to blame him – he said that he was hoping to make a point against the Cowboys before his late scratch.

The Baltimore Ravens went on to win that game a decisive 34-17. As much as Bryant wanted to be on the field for the final kneel down, he was happy enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have yet to place Dez Bryant on the COVID-19 list, indicating that he should be available for the next few games.

But the former All-Pro wide receiver is clearly annoyed at how the situation played out.

We can’t really blame him either. Tuesday’s game would’ve been just his fourth game played since 2017 and he won’t get many more opportunities this season.

2020 and the COVID-19 situation have been difficult for all of us. Dez Bryant is going to have to turn his lemons into lemonade to keep his NFL career alive beyond this year.