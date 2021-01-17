Ravens WR Sums Up Lamar Jackson’s Frustrating Season

Lamar Jackson’s third NFL season and third playoff run once again ended in frustration as he and the Ravens were eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Buffalo Bills. The loss capped off a season where Jackson took a lot of heat for various struggles throwing the ball.

But one Ravens player believes that Lamar will learn from his struggles and improve them in time for next year. Speaking to the media after the 17-3 loss, Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead predicted that Jackson will make the necessary adjustments.

“I just think he’ll look back at the whole season — not just this game, the whole season — and he’ll make those adjustments that he needs to do to be an elite quarterback; an even more elite quarterback,” Snead said. “He is an elite runner, an elite passer, but there are steps he can take, better strides that he can take, and he knows that. That’s the competitor in him to want to get better each and every offseason, to fix the little things that his game needs improvement on and continue to get better as a passer. I think if he knuckles down on that part of his game and really reaches his full potential in that area, then the sky is the limit for Lamar, man. It’s just a matter of time. So, it’s really on him. I think this game is going to be a wake-up call for him, hopefully this offseason. So, we’ll see what he does next year.”

Despite once again rushing for over 1,000 yards, Jackson’s efficiency as a passer decreased. He threw 10 fewer touchdowns, several more interceptions and averaged just 184 yards per game.

Willie Snead IV said he thinks this game will be a "wakeup call" for Lamar Jackson. Snead said Jackson said he's fine from the concussion, but he's frustrated by result. "He's going to be good, man. I just know he's going to get better from this, like he always does." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 17, 2021

Lamar Jackson did manage to beat the narrative that he couldn’t win a playoff game last week though. He led the Ravens to a win over the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans to claim his first playoff win.

But now the narrative has shifted to his passing struggles being a liability in the playoffs.

It’s going to take a lot of time and effort into fixing his struggles as a thrower. But if he can, making deep playoff runs won’t be a problem moving forward.