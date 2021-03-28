Ray Lewis Reveals If He Thinks Lamar Jackson Can Win A Super Bowl

In three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson has had the team in the playoffs each time, only to suffer disappointment. So does the greatest Raven of all time – Ray Lewis – believe that the former MVP can win a Super Bowl?

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take this week, the Hall of Fame linebacker expressed full confidence that Jackson could lead the Ravens to another title. But he added the qualifier that Baltimore has to surround him with “the right pieces” first.

“Can he [win a Super Bowl]? Absolutely!” Lewis said. “But you’re going to have to surround him with the right pieces for sure.

Lewis praised the Ravens for building a dominant rushing attack over the past few years. However, he made it clear that getting to the next level requires improving in the passing game.

“I get it, we’re the No. 1 rush team over the last two years. And that’s great, that’s great to do that,” Lewis said. “But to go to the next level, you’re going to have to have a big-play X or Z on the outside that takes a lot of pressure off Lamar when Lamar’s doing what he does.”

Lamar Jackson took over for the Baltimore Ravens midseason in 2018, going 6-1 as a starter before getting trounced by the Chargers in the Wildcard Playoff Round.

The following year, Jackson won the NFL MVP award while setting a record for QB rushing yards. But Baltimore was once again bounced in the playoffs.

Jackson and the Ravens finally got that much-needed first playoff win in 2020, beating the Tennessee Titans in the Wildcard Playoff Round. But their season once again ended with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

Can Lamar Jackson get the Ravens over the hump in 2021?