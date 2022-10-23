Report: Mark Andrews' Status For Week 7 Revealed

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed practice twice this week, casting some doubt around his status for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fortunately for Lamar Jackson, he should have his Pro Bowl tight end at his disposal.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are expected to have Andrews on the field this Sunday.

Andrews has been dealing with a knee injury. However, it didn't stop him from participating in Friday's practice.

This is great news for the Ravens, especially since they're in a bit of a rough patch. They'll need all the help they can get this Sunday against their division rival.

Andrews has been excellent this season for the Ravens. The Oklahoma product has 39 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

We'll see if Andrews can go a third straight game with at least one touchdown reception.

Kickoff for the Browns-Ravens game is at 1 p.m. ET.