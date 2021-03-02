Report: Ravens Have Clear Asking Price For Orlando Brown Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens are engaged in a bit of a standoff with Orlando Brown Jr., one of the team’s most promising young offensive linemen.

Brown, the team’s right tackle, wants to play on the left side and be paid accordingly. The Ravens already have Ronnie Stanley cemented at left tackle, so Brown has reportedly asked to be traded.

The issue is, with Brown already under contract for next season, there’s no need for Baltimore to part ways with the 24-year-old without getting acceptable compensation. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, that compensation would at least have to include a Day 1 draft pick.

“Brown could get traded but it’s far from a given because the Ravens likely won’t deal him for anything less than a first-round pick,” Hensley wrote on Tuesday.

For what it’s worth, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Baltimore should ask for a first-rounder and then some in exchange for Brown.

On an NFL draft teleconference, Mel Kiper Jr. says the Ravens should ask for a first-round pick and more in exchange for Orlando Brown Jr. Unfortunately for the Ravens, it's a pretty talented offensive line class. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 1, 2021

A third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2018, Brown has started 42 of 48 games in his three seasons in Baltimore, including all 16 each of the last two years.

He’d be an excellent pickup for any team in need of an offensive tackle this offseason, but as others have said, the quality depth in this year’s draft class could make some franchises wary of paying the price for Brown.