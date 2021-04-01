Retired NFL Safety Says He’s Considering A Comeback

Between 2006 and 2014, Bernard Pollard was about as solid and reliable of a strong safety as you could find. But seven years after a ruptured Achilles ended his NFL career, he appears to be eyeing a comeback.

This past week, Pollard took to Twitter with a series of videos hinting at an NFL return. Over the course of several videos he demonstrates his ability to cut, run backwards and do all of the necessary football moves.

At 36 years old, Pollard would have to demonstrate a lot more than just a few cut moves to convince an NFL team to bring him on board. The seven-year absence probably doesn’t help his case.

But Pollard’s reputation as a hard-hitting tackler might help. In nine NFL seasons, Pollard had 712 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 49 passes defended.

Pollard claims that he’s even spoken to the Kansas City Chiefs about a return.

I refuse to allow my focus to be broken. #Grind is all I know. #NFL #TheReturn pic.twitter.com/U5tx6L85JY — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) March 31, 2021

Bernard Pollard was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2006 NFL Draft. The former Purdue star had built a reputation for hard hits that followed him to the NFL.

During his NFL career, Pollard played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012.

But Pollard is perhaps most infamous for his low hit on Tom Brady in Week 1 of the 2008 season. That hit caused a severe leg injury that cost Brady the season and resulted in a rule change that banned that type of tackle.

Can Bernard Pollard make an NFL comeback at 36?