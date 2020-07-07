RG III Shares What He’s Hearing About The NFL Preseason

The NFL is considering altering the 2020 preseason schedule. Ravens QB Robert Griffin III shared on Tuesday what he’s hearing about the upcoming preseason.

Roger Goodell and the NFL is planning on moving forward with the 2020 regular-season as currently scheduled. But the league is considering all options to better protect the players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those options includes altering the preseason schedule. The preseason has already been deemed unnecessary by some, or too lengthy by others. There have been talks of shortening the upcoming preseason from four to two weeks. RG III is hearing otherwise.

The former Heisman winner is hearing “there will be no preseason this year,” according to his sources. Considering the players are the most dialed-in in regards to current news, Griffin’s sources may be correct.

Sources say there will be no preseason this year — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 7, 2020

Week 1 of the NFL’s preseason is set to commence on Thursday, Aug. 13. Five games will take place that Thursday, including Eagles at Colts, Giants at Jets, Lions at Patriots, Jaguars at Panthers and Raiders at Seahawks.

Week 4 of the preseason extends all the way through Thursday, Sept. 3rd. The NFL could eliminate a whole lot of risk by eliminating the entirety of the preseason, or even just by shortening the preseason.

According to RG III, it looks like the NFL could soon make the decision to cancel the entire preseason and go right into the regular-season starting in early Sept.