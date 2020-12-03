The Spun

RG3 Had A Blunt Message For The NFL After Today’s Game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III didn’t hold back his thoughts following Wednesday afternoon’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens lost to the Steelers, 19-14, on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving night, but Baltimore had a COVID-19 outbreak. So, the game was pushed back until Sunday afternoon, then Tuesday night before finally settling on Wednesday afternoon.

Griffin, who last started an NFL game in 2016, made the start in replacement of Lamar Jackson today. The Ravens’ MVP quarterback was out after testing positive for COVID-19.

RG3 had a rough outing, going 7 of 12 for 33 yards and an interception through the air. He added seven rushes for 68 yards before injuring his hamstring.

Following the game, the former Baylor Bears quarterback had a blunt message for the NFL.

“If we can’t come to the game properly prepared,” Griffin said, “that puts a lot of things in flux.”

Griffin made it clear that he’s not happy with the NFL’s handling of everything.

“It’s not about whether or not guys want to play. It’s about whether our safety’s actually being taken into account,” he said.

Those comments are certainly fair.

