RGIII Has Blunt Take On Ravens’ Final Play Controversy

Controversy has surrounded John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens over the past 24 hours.

With a 23-7 lead over the Denver Broncos and just seconds left in the fourth quarter, Harbaugh and the Ravens opted to run the ball rather than take a knee.

Why? They needed only three yards to reach the 100-yard rushing mark. In doing so, they tied an NFL record with 43 straight 100-yard rushing performances as a team.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was not a fan of the call. In fact, he even went as far to call it “bulls—t” during a press conference on Monday. Harbaugh responded to Fangio and called him out for trying to score a touchdown, while trailing 23-7, with just 10 seconds left in the game.

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III defended Harbaugh’s decision via Twitter on Monday.