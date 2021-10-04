RGIII Has Blunt Take On Ravens’ Final Play Controversy

Controversy has surrounded John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens over the past 24 hours.
With a 23-7 lead over the Denver Broncos and just seconds left in the fourth quarter, Harbaugh and the Ravens opted to run the ball rather than take a knee.
Why? They needed only three yards to reach the 100-yard rushing mark. In doing so, they tied an NFL record with 43 straight 100-yard rushing performances as a team.
Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was not a fan of the call. In fact, he even went as far to call it “bulls—t” during a press conference on Monday. Harbaugh responded to Fangio and called him out for trying to score a touchdown, while trailing 23-7, with just 10 seconds left in the game.
Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III defended Harbaugh’s decision via Twitter on Monday.
“What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. Nearly every team in NFL history has taken a knee up 2 scores with 3 seconds on the clock. But the Baltimore Ravens DO NOT CARE about your feelings,” RG3 explained. “They wanted the rushing record and they went and got it. Don’t like it? Stop them.”
The Broncos defense clearly believed the Ravens were going to kneel the ball with just a few seconds left on the clock. Instead, Lamar Jackson picked up enough yards to go over 100 yards rushing as a team on the day.
RG3’s right. The Broncos could have executed better on their final offensive play in the day. Instead, they turned the ball over on downs. They were also in this situation because they had gotten outplayed.
Denver has only itself to blame. John Harbaugh and the Ravens, meanwhile, aren’t going to apologize for playing football.