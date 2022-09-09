Richard Sherman Has Blunt Reaction To Lamar Jackson Contract News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Richard Sherman is seen prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman isn't going to beat around the bush when it comes to his thoughts about Lamar Jackson's contract situation.

Moments ago, Sherman revealed that he hates the fact that Jackson didn't receive a long-term contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens. He went on Twitter to explain why he feels this way.

"I hate the Lamar Jackson situation," Sherman tweeted. "He has outplayed his contract and deserves the new money. There is a fully guaranteed precedent out there and he is simply looking to capitalize on that. But the NFL unlike the NBA will come together to end that now Smh."

Sherman then offer some advice to Jackson. He thinks the former MVP should wait until after training camp to sign the franchise tag - assuming the Ravens use it on Jackson next offseason.

"I hope he waits until after training camp to sign the tag next season. Make the team sit in uncertainty as long as possible then take your time getting ready to play. The only power play he has and he should use it."

Jackson has been the heart and soul of the Ravens since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

While it's a shame Jackson and the Ravens were unable to strike a deal before their season opener, the two sides could always work things out in the offseason.