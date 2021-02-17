Rob Ryan Explains Why He Wanted To Join The Ravens

Earlier this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens made a splash when the team hired longtime NFL assistant Rob Ryan.

The twin brother of Rex Ryan, Rob will serve as the team’s insider linebacker’s coach for the 2021 season. It’s his second stint in the AFC North after serving as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator for two seasons.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ryan addressed why he decided to join the Ravens coaching staff. He said his respect for John Harbaugh and the Ravens’ focus on winning led his decision.

“I know Rex always bragged about the great ownership in the building,” Ryan said. “But obviously, my respect for John Harbaugh and for Don Martindale — knowing those two since they were coaching with my brother in Cincinnati way back in college. So just a long appreciation for them. And then just to be in here for the last three weeks, it’s such a great atmosphere. Everything’s focused on winning.”

The Ravens have done plenty of winning during the regular season over the past two years. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens own a 25-7 record over the last two seasons – and found their first playoff win this year.

Adding Ryan to an already experienced defensive coaching staff should give the Ravens a significant boost heading into the 2021 season.

Can they finally turn that regular season success into postseason success?