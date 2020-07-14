Robert Griffin III Calls Out Lamar Jackson’s Madden NFL Rating

Lamar Jackson had a season for the ages in 2019, winning the MVP award in his first season as the full-time starter for the Baltimore Ravens. His popularity has quickly grown to the point where he’s already the cover athlete for Madden.

Although the Louisville product will grace the cover of this year’s Madden, Jackson is currently ranked as the third-best quarterback in the game. Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson rank above him at the moment.

Jackson is the top quarterback in the game when it comes to speed though. He currently holds a 96 rating in that department, but that’s not good enough according to Robert Griffin III.

On Monday afternoon, Griffin took a shot at Madden’s game developers, tweeting “How the cover athlete not apart of the 99 overall club?”

How is an Olympic level sprinter playing QB not on this list at all? 🙄😴 https://t.co/UUhlAbbOmf — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 13, 2020

Griffin definitely makes a strong argument for his teammate here. On the other hand, Jackson would be virtually unstoppable with 99 speed in Madden 21.

The second-fastest quarterback in Madden is Kyler Murray. Right behind the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is do-it-all quarterback Taysom Hill.

Rounding out the top five are Marcus Mariota and Tyrod Taylor. None of them are one Jackson’s level when it comes to speed.

Last season, Jackson had 1,206 rushing yards in 15 starts. It’ll be tough for him to top that number, but he’s more than capable of doing so.