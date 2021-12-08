Robert Griffin III Has A Message For Ravens’ Critics

Following the Baltimore Ravens‘ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, several analysts wrote off John Harbaugh’s squad and their chances of making a Super Bowl run. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III had a message for the naysayers.

Griffin, who played for the Ravens from 2018 to 2020, believes it’s way too early to bail on a team that owns an 8-4 record.

“They’re 8-4,” Griffin responded. “You know how many teams wish they could be 8-4 right now with what the Ravens have been through? No Ronnie Stanley, no Gus Edwards, no J.K. Dobbins, no Justice Hill, no Marcus Peters, no DeShon Elliot, and now no Marlon Humphrey.”

Griffin also cracked a joke about how depleted the Ravens’ roster is heading into Week 14.

“They’re the most beat up team in the league and they keep finding ways to win games,” Griffin said. “Their injury report looks like I need to play safety for them, and we know I didn’t play safety.”

.@RG3 is tired of the way people are talking about Baltimore. "They're 8-4! You know how many teams wish they could be 8-4 right now with what the Ravens have been through?! … They're the most beat up team in the league and they keep finding ways to win games!" pic.twitter.com/UsZLJE95cc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 8, 2021

There’s no denying the Ravens have struggled over the past few weeks, but they’re still right in the thick of things and have a shot at earning the top seed in the AFC.

A win on the road against the Cleveland Browns this weekend would certainly silence some of the Ravens’ critics, that’s for sure.