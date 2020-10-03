Robert Griffin III Has Brutally Honest Message For NFL Players

On Saturday morning, the NFL was rocked by COVID-19 news as several players tested positive for the virus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed another Tennessee Titans player tested positive this morning, That brought the total to eight players and eight team personnel who tested positive this week.

However, that wasn’t all. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu both tested positive as well.

With Newton and Ta’amu testing positive, the NFL postponed the Chiefs-Patriots game scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The game is tentatively scheduled for Monday or Tuesday night.

Following the series of positive tests on Saturday morning, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III had a brutally honest message for his peers.

“Wear a mask, it’s not that hard,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed to Week 7. The NFL announced the Steelers-Ravens game originally scheduled for Week 7 will be played in Week 8.

Both the Titans and the Steelers were forced to take their bye weeks this week, while the Ravens will have their bye moved from Week 8 to Week 7.

The first three weeks of the NFL season went off without a hitch. However, it’s clear the virus will continue to cause significant challenges for the league.