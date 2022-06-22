Robert Griffin III Has Message for Fans About Lamar Jackson

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 and Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens talk prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III is no longer teammates with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he remains in the former MVP's corner.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about Jackson's future in Baltimore. The former Louisville star is set to enter this season on the final year of his rookie contract.

Griffin has made it abundantly cleat that he doesn't think people should question how Jackson handles his negotiations with the Ravens.

"Man, let Lamar Jackson do whatever he wants to with HIS contract," Griffin tweeted on Wednesday. "He is the CEO of Truzz Productions and is betting on himself. @Lj_era8 has bet on himself his whole life and he will hit the jackpot BELIEVE THAT. He is knee deep in don’t let them know your next move. RESPECT IT."

Last week, Griffin called out critics who claim Jackson should change his playing style.

"Stop saying @Lj_era8 has to change his style of play," he wrote. "He plays Lamar ball and is the only player in the NFL who can do what he does and that’s what makes him special. Lamar does a phenomenal job of avoiding big hits when he runs and when protected he is lethal from the pocket."

Jackson's playing style certainly hasn't hurt the Ravens' chances of winning games. Since being drafted in 2018, he has a 37-12 record as the team's starter.

As for Jackson's contract negotiations with the Ravens, the front office would be wise to keep him in town for the foreseeable future.