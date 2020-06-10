Robert Griffin III Makes His Future NFL Goals Very Clear

Robert Griffin III took the NFL by storm as a rookie for the Washington Redskins, leading the team to the playoffs and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in the process. Unfortunately, though, the Baylor product has dealt with so many injuries since his sensational rookie year.

Last season, Griffin was the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. He’ll have the same role for this upcoming season, barring an injury to Lamar Jackson.

Griffin hasn’t started multiple games in a season since 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. The reality is his injury history has prevented him from getting his shot to be a starter for an NFL team.

However, the former Heisman Trophy winner isn’t giving up on becoming a starter once again. During an appearance on ESPN Radio, Griffin said his goal is to reclaim a starting gig in the NFL.

Here’s what Griffin had to say on 1660 ESPN Central Texas, via CBS Sports:

“I want to be a starter again. I’m 30 years old, and quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now,” Griffin said on “The Matt Mosley Show” on 1660 ESPN Central Texas. “There’s a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself.”

The past few years haven’t been too kind for Griffin, but he has the mindset needed to bounce back and earn a starting job.

At 30 years old, Griffin still has plenty of gas left in the tank. It also helps him that offenses are starting to tailor mobile quarterbacks, such as himself.

If Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman receives a head coaching offer in the near future, it’d make sense for him to bring Griffin along with him.