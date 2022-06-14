Robert Griffin III Makes Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of chatter over the past few weeks about Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens. That's simply because he's entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Additionally, there have also been some discussions about whether or not Jackson needs to tweak his playing style.On Tuesday morning, Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on that idea.

Let's just say Griffin doesn't believe Jackson should change a single thing about his game.

"Stop saying @Lj_era8 has to change his style of play," Griffin tweeted. "He plays Lamar ball and is the only player in the NFL who can do what he does and that’s what makes him special. Lamar does a phenomenal job of avoiding big hits when he runs and when protected he is lethal from the pocket."

Griffin knows just how dominant Jackson can be. They were teammates for a few years in Baltimore.

Over the past four seasons, Jackson has 9,967 passing yards, 3,673 rushing yards, and 105 total touchdowns. He led the Ravens to a 37-12 record during that stretch.

Outside of an ankle injury last season, Jackson has done an excellent job of staying healthy. Any talk about him having to adjust his game is a bit premature.