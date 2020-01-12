Robert Griffin III Posts Heartfelt Message After Ravens Season

In arguably the biggest playoff stunner in years, the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens got blown out by the No. 6 Tennessee Titans. Now that their season is over, the Ravens are taking some time to reflect on the year that was.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ravens QB Robert Griffin III had a heartfelt message for his teammates. He conceded that he was “Heartbroken” that the season ended the way it did, but praised his teammates for having “exemplified the meaning of brotherhood.”

THANK YOU my brothers for an amazing year! We exemplified the meaning of brotherhood. Good, bad, right or wrong we always had each other’s back. HEARTBROKEN this team’s journey ended the way it did, but thankful for the #RavensFlock showing up & showing out for us no matter what

The Ravens went 14-2 in the regular season, setting franchise records for offense as well as an NFL record for rushing yards.

But despite a 12-game winning streak coming into the playoffs, the Ravens had no answer for the Titans own rushing attack. That combined with QB Lamar Jackson’s early struggles moving the ball doomed the Ravens.

THANK YOU my brothers for an amazing year! We exemplified the meaning of brotherhood. Good, bad, right or wrong we always had each other’s back. HEARTBROKEN this team’s journey ended the way it did, but thankful for the #RavensFlock showing up & showing out for us no matter what pic.twitter.com/U5HNKMXQ2P — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 12, 2020

As for Griffin, he still has one more year on his contract and worked well as the Ravens’ backup this season. He managed to win his lone start for the Ravens in Week 17 when most of the team’s starters were resting.

But the pain of this loss will likely spill over into the offseason.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens can improve upon this year’s performance in 2020.