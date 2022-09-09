Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 and Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens talk prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Since the two sides were unable to strike a deal, Jackson will play the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie contract.

Jackson's former teammate, Robert Griffin III, shared his initial reaction to this news on Twitter.

Griffin believes Jackson made the right decision betting on himself.

"Nothing but respect for @Lj_era8‘s decision to BET ON HIMSELF," Griffin tweeted. "Handled his business like a professional. Set a deadline before the season and STUCK TO IT. Deal didn’t get done, so he moves forward and there are no distractions during the season. WATCH IT PAY OFF FOR HIM!"

With the quarterback market at an all-time high, Jackson could break the bank in 2023 by having another incredible season in Baltimore.

Jackson will make roughly $23 million this season. He'll earn a lot more next season, regardless if he's playing on a new deal or the franchise tag.