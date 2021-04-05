Less than two years ago, Sammy Watkins helped the Kansas City Chiefs get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. He’ll now try to do the same with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watkins became a free agent this off-season and wound up signing with the Ravens, a team in desperate need of more play-makers at the receiver spot. He could be Baltimore’s missing link, especially in the postseason.

The Ravens tend to underwhelm once the playoffs roll around. Watkins is quite the opposite. He has his best games during the postseason. Use the 2019 season as evidence. He combined for 12 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown in the 2020 AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson now has another weapon to work with in the passing game this upcoming season. Turns out, the Ravens quarterback was the primary reason why Watkins signed with Baltimore this off-season.

“I think going through this process and knowing I was going to be a free agent, you look at a lot of different teams and there was one team that stuck out — it was the Ravens,” Watkins said during Monday’s press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “Lamar Jackson, heard too many great stories about just the team and the history of Baltimore.”

It’s only a matter of time before the Ravens compete for a Super Bowl. Watkins wants to be apart of the ride.

Lamar Jackson continues to amaze during his young NFL career. The only task left on his checklist at this moment is to lead the Ravens on a deep postseason run.

With Watkins in the mix, that task should prove a bit easier.