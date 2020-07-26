Six NFL Players Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

To account for the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has instituted a special reserve list for players who are affected by it.

Unfortunately, the list is already filling up with guys. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, six NFL players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Making the list were Baltimore Ravens DB Nigel Warrior, Cincinnati Bengals DE Kendall Futrell, Cleveland Browns RB Dontrell Hilliard, Browns DB Jovante Moffatt, Dallas Cowboys WR Jon’Vea Johnson, and Kansas City Chiefs WR Aleva Hifo. All six of those players can be recalled at any time, but must be cleared medically.

The NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list was created as part of their agreement with the NFLPA on the resumption of the season. That new deal also includes 16-man practice squads and opt-outs.

Six NFL players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per today’s transaction wire: pic.twitter.com/arAFUvJaAM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2020

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are a variety of reasons that one could land on the list. An NFL player either has to test positive for COVID-19, or is in quarantine for coming into contact with someone who had it.

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. https://t.co/vlth3nklSw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2020

With the 32 teams cutting down to 80 players in the days to come, that still leaves over 2,500 players who may be at risk.

Thus far only one player has formally opted out of the season. But as more people start to come down with the dangerous virus, that number could increase.

It might not be long before the reserve/COVID-19 list really starts to swell as regular testing is enforced.